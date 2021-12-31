New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update as Omicron continues to spread

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Friday morning as cases continue to rise.

Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy, and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported 572 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths involving two people in their 70s the day before.

The province said Thursday that hospitalizations are rising. There are 40 people hospitalized, of whom 16 are in intensive care units. Of those in hospital, 27 are over the age of 60 and 11 people are on a ventilator.

—More to come