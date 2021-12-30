New Brunswick reports new single-day COVID-19 caseload record

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 572 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and two deaths involving two people in their 70s.

According to the province, there are a total of 40 people in the hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said regional health authorities and Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick continue to prepare the system for both an increase in hospitalizations and the possibility of more health-care staff out on sick leave.

She advised New Brunswickers to stay away from emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

“Omicron is now believed to be the dominant variant in the province. Due to its high transmissibility, cases are expected to continue to rise, affecting the health system and other sectors,” said Shephard in a release. “Hospitals will continue to ensure people have access to the urgent care they need, but they will feel the strain due to this rise in cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, also urged people to keep their contacts as low as possible.

“New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, but this should not be a typical year of large gatherings or parties,” said Russell.

“Now more than ever, New Brunswickers need to do their part to slow the spread of the virus. Please keep your celebrations small with members of your household or people in your Steady 10.”

Hospitalizations rising

There are 16 people in intensive care and another 24 are in hospital for a total of 40 people hospitalized. Of those in hospital, 27 are over the age of 60 and 11 people are on a ventilator.

Of the 572 new cases Thursday, 140 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 219 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 89 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 46 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), eight are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), 33 are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 37 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

1:34 Confusion grows over COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick Confusion grows over COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick

Since Wednesday, 111 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health reported that 82.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine and 19.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

Rapid tests

More than 3.8 million rapid tests have been distributed to New Brunswickers since Dec. 1 through schools, workplaces, airports and pickup sites, the province announced.

While the delivery of rapid tests to the province has slowed during the holiday season it is expected to return to normal in the new year.

“Those with multiple test kits at home should wait and use them before replenishing their supply and they should reach out to family or neighbours who may be looking for test kits and share their supply with them,” said Shephard.

Information on hours and locations for rapid test kits throughout the holidays is available online.

5:48 New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs reflects on a tumultuous year New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs reflects on a tumultuous year