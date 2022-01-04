Menu

Crime

Hamilton police search for suspect in east-end assault

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 2:51 pm
Assault in Hamilton's east end sends man to hospital in critical condition. View image in full screen
Assault in Hamilton's east end sends man to hospital in critical condition. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for an assault in the city’s east end that sent another man to hospital in critical condition.

Police say just after 9 p.m. Monday, a man was approached by an unknown suspect as he was leaving his vehicle in the area of Quigley Road and King Street East.

Police say the suspect assaulted the victim using an unknown weapon.

The suspect is approximately six feet tall with an average build and was wearing a black leather jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Read more: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into toll booth at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Division Two staff sergeant at 905-546-2907 or call 911.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.

