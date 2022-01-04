1 dead after vehicle crashes into toll booth at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is dead after a Monday night crash on the QEW at the Peace Bridge, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say a vehicle crashed into a toll booth at high speed just before midnight near the border crossing.

“The car sustained significant damage and caught on fire,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News.

“The lone driver was ejected from the car and despite resuscitative efforts of first responders was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Portions of the nearby QEW were closed for hours overnight for the investigation and clean up.

The investigation is ongoing.

