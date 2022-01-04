Menu

Traffic

1 dead after vehicle crashes into toll booth at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 8:38 am
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigation a vehicle crash at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont. Jan. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigation a vehicle crash at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont. Jan. 4, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A driver is dead after a Monday night crash on the QEW at the Peace Bridge, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say a vehicle crashed into a toll booth at high speed just before midnight near the border crossing.

“The car sustained significant damage and caught on fire,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News.

“The lone driver was ejected from the car and despite resuscitative efforts of first responders was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Portions of the nearby QEW were closed for hours overnight for the investigation and clean up.

The investigation is ongoing.

