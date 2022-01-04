Menu

Canada

Tractor trailer tanker crashes into Toronto east end home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 7:11 am
A photo of the tractor trailer tanker crash into a home in Toronto's east end. View image in full screen
A photo of the tractor trailer tanker crash into a home in Toronto's east end. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto police say a tractor trailer crashed into a house Monday night but that there were no injuries.

Police said the crash happened just before midnight on O’Connor Drive, near Sunrise Avenue.

Investigators said that there were people in the home at the time the tanker, filled with gas, crashed into the house but that no one was injured.

There is extensive damage to the home as the tanker went right through the side of it.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with police.

The circumstances of how the crash occurred are not yet known.

