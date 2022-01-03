Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 3 2022 6:07pm 02:32 Ontario schools moving to remote learning amid Omicron surge The provincial government has announced schools will move to online learning until at least Jan. 17 in an effort to slow the spread of Omicron. Erica Vella reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486236/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486236/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?