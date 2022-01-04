Menu

Crime

Saint John police investigate after shots fired at home

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 11:29 am
The Saint John Police Force is investigating after shots were fired at a home in the city’s north end early Monday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a home on Wright Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Read more: N.B. RCMP wants Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting

“No injuries reported and no suspects have been located,” the release said. “The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the crime scene. The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.”

In an email, police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said there was “some damage” to the home.

The Saint John Police Force is asking any witnesses or people in the area who have video surveillance of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

