Suspended Peterborough driver charged with impaired driving, drug possession: police

A Peterborough woman is facing multiple charges, including drug-impaired driving, after a traffic stop by police on New Year’s Day.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver who was speeding westbound on Parkhill Road near Monaghan Road.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Denure Drive. Police determined the driver was impaired and was also currently suspended from driving.

During the driver’s arrest, officers located a “small quantity” of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Chantelle Tustin, 35, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving (drugs), two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and the following Highway Traffic Act charges: driving while under suspension and failure to surrender both a permit and insurance card for a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 27, police said Tuesday.