Crime

OPP make 4 impaired driving arrests in City of Kawartha Lakes over Christmas holidays

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 5:20 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made four more impaired driving arrests over the Christmas holiday weekend. File / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report four impaired driving arrests to date over the holiday season as of Thursday afternoon.

In each of the four incidents, no injuries were reported and the drivers were criminally charged, their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

Read more: Highway 7 rollover east of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

The latest incident occurred early Thursday when just after midnight, officers responded to a call from a passerby who reported a vehicle in the ditch along County Line Road in the former Fenelon Township.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

Ian Fraser, 33, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 13.

County Road 121

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, officers responded to multiple calls of a suspected impaired driver travelling on County Road 121 Trent Lakes. Officers soon located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Jeanette Peters, 59, of Kinmount, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 20.

Monk Road crash

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, OPP responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch along Monk Road in the former Somerville Township. The driver was determined to be impaired, police said.

Jamie Kent, 45, of Trent Lakes, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 13.

Cottage Road collision

Around 10 p.m on Dec. 19, officers responded to a collision involving a pick-up truck which crashed into a hydro pole along Cottage Road in the former Mariposa Township.

Stuart Dell, 57, of Little Britain in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on January, 13, 2022.

