Canada

Iran plane crash victim’s families to hold press conference about $107M settlement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 8:19 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report' Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report
WATCH: Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report – Nov 24, 2021

Family members of some of the victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago, along with their legal team, are holding a news conference today to discuss a court decision that awarded them millions.

An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims.

Lawyers Mark Arnold and Jonah Arnold called the damages decision “unprecedented in Canadian law.”

Read more: Ontario court awards $107M to families over Flight 752 shootdown in Iran

The decision made public Monday follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran.

In the damages decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.

Click to play video: 'The pursuit for answers in the downing of Ukraine Flight PS752' The pursuit for answers in the downing of Ukraine Flight PS752
The pursuit for answers in the downing of Ukraine Flight PS752 – Jun 25, 2021

As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act provides an exception in cases where the losses are caused by terrorist activity.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash on Jan. 8, 2020 had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Read more: Canada, other countries say patience with Iran wearing thin over airliner talks

Belobaba awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages, plus interest, to the family members who went to court.

It was not immediately clear how the money might be collected from Iran.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
