Canada

Ontario court awards $107M to families over Flight 752 shootdown in Iran

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report' Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report
WATCH: Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report – Nov 24, 2021

An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago.

The decision made public today follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran.

Read more: Iran tampered with victims’ phones, tablets after flight PS752 crash: report

In the 2021 decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020, were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.

Trending Stories

As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

Story continues below advertisement

While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act provides an exception in cases where the losses are caused by terrorist activity.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Iran Plane crash tagflight 752 tagiran plane crash victims tagIran Canada tagFlight 752 Victims tagIran Plane Crash Compensation tagiran plane crash terrorism tag

