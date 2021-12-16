Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada, other countries say patience with Iran wearing thin over airliner talks

By David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted December 16, 2021 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Families of Iran plane crash victims put lives back together' Families of Iran plane crash victims put lives back together
WATCH ABOVE: Families of Iran plane crash victims put lives back together – Feb 7, 2020

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain on Thursday said their patience with Iran was wearing thin over Tehran’s refusal to address demands for reparations after the downing of a passenger airliner last year.

Read more: Timeline: Canada’s diplomatic relationship with Iran

In a statement, a group representing ministers from the four nations said they had told Iran it had until Jan 5, 2022 to respond.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner' Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner
Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner – Dec 15, 2020

Otherwise, the group said it would “have to seriously consider other actions to resolve this matter within the framework of international law” but gave no details.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
Plane Crash tagIran Plane crash tagtehran plane crash tagukraine plane crash tagCanada-Iran relations tagplane crash victims tagcanada iran airliner talks tagcanada iran political relations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers