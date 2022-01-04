SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Daycare union criticizes Quebec shortened isolation time for asymptomatic staff, kids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Daycare union criticizes Quebec shortened isolation time for asymptomatic staff, kids' Daycare union criticizes Quebec shortened isolation time for asymptomatic staff, kids
One of the largest Quebec daycare unions is condemning the province's latest measure shortening the recommended isolation periods for asymptomatic staff and kids who have contact with positive cases of COVID-19. The union, which represents 3,200 members, is asking the government to suspend the recommendation. Olivia O'Malley has more.

One of the largest Quebec daycare unions is condemning the province’s latest measure shortening the recommended isolation periods for asymptomatic staff and kids who have contact with positive cases of COVID-19.

The Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, which represents 3,200 members, is asking the government to suspend the recommendation.

The news comes as Montreal public health announced Monday it is putting off the measure for now.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec updates curfew exemptions to include dog walking

Jean-Nicolas Aube, a spokesperson for one of Montreal’s public health authorities, says they are in talks with the government regarding the situation.

Quebec had recommended on Dec. 30 that daycare employees and children who were in contact with a COVID-19 positive case not be required to get a test, if they were asymptomatic.

The government also says employees and children can continue to attend daycares, with some exceptions such as if a member of their household has tested positive for COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
