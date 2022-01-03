COVID-19: HKPR active cases surpass 1,100; outbreaks at Lindsay, Warkworth long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports more than 1,110 active cases of COVID-19 and 12 active outbreaks on Monday afternoon.

The 1,116 active cases follows 604 new confirmed cases reported since Dec. 30, 2021, including 323 in Northumberland County, 227 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 54 in Haliburton County. Among the 1,116 active cases are 618 in Northumberland, 410 in the Kawarthas and 88 in Haliburton County.

The health unit notes since Dec. 31, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Resolved cases: 2,880. The resolved cases make up approximately 71 per cent of the 4,060 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,880. The resolved cases make up approximately 71 per cent of the 4,060 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Hospitalized cases to date: 109 — three more since the last update issued on Dec. 30. As of 2:25 p.m. Monday, there were six hospitalized cases, with three in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 59 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 46 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

109 — three more since the last update issued on Dec. 30. As of 2:25 p.m. Monday, there were six hospitalized cases, with three in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 59 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 46 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). Vaccination: The latest vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 12 active outbreaks as of Monday afternoon:

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases and no resident cases, the home reports.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member both tested positive that day. On Monday the home reported no new cases since Dec. 30. “Everyone is doing well under the circumstances,” stated Jenn Craft, acting executive director.

Warkworth Place LTC: Declared Dec. 31. The home reports 22 residents and four staff members have tested positive — 21 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Access Community Service in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable.

Site C of Christian Horizons in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable.

Site B of Christian Horizons in Cobourg. Declared Dec, 29, case details are unavailable.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home reports four active cases — three staff members and one resident, who were all fully vaccinated.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home on Friday reported an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

Christian Horizons (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Monday, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada on Monday reported there are now 48 active cases among inmates.

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Dec. 21 with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.

Since Dec. 30, outbreaks have been lifted at Extendicare Port Hope and at North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft.

