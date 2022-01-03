Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at New Directions building on Portage Avenue

Crews are fighting a fire at an office building on Portage Avenue near downtown Winnipeg.
The building at 717 Portage Avenue is home to New Directions, a non-profit that provides support to families and children, including therapy, home support and cultural services.
Photos from the scene show smoke billowing out from windows on the building’s first floor.
A tweet from Winnipeg Transit at 11:09 a.m. said Portage Avenue is closed at Sherbrook Street due to the fire and several bus routes are being rerouted.
A Global News camera person at the scene said at least nine fire trucks were responding to the fire around 11:15 a.m.
They said westbound Portage Avenue is blocked to traffic at Sherbrook Street.
–With files from Rudi Pawlychyn
