Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at New Directions building on Portage Avenue

Crews are fighting a fire at an office building on Portage Avenue near downtown Winnipeg.

The building at 717 Portage Avenue is home to New Directions, a non-profit that provides support to families and children, including therapy, home support and cultural services.

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing out from windows on the building’s first floor.

View image in full screen Smoke billows out of first floor windows from a fire at 717 Portage Avenue. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A tweet from Winnipeg Transit at 11:09 a.m. said Portage Avenue is closed at Sherbrook Street due to the fire and several bus routes are being rerouted.

A Global News camera person at the scene said at least nine fire trucks were responding to the fire around 11:15 a.m.

They said westbound Portage Avenue is blocked to traffic at Sherbrook Street.

–With files from Rudi Pawlychyn

11:09: NEW: (JAN 3/22) WB Portage @ Sherbrook closed – Working fire (See https://t.co/rWmrGLud3p for details) — Winnipeg Transit (@transitalerts) January 3, 2022