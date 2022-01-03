Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at New Directions building on Portage Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 12:21 pm
Crews fight a fire at 717 Portage Avenue Monday morning. View image in full screen
Crews fight a fire at 717 Portage Avenue Monday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Crews are fighting a fire at an office building on Portage Avenue near downtown Winnipeg.

The building at 717 Portage Avenue is home to New Directions, a non-profit that provides support to families and children, including therapy, home support and cultural services.

Read more: Sherbrook St., Ellice Ave. closed as crews battle apartment building fire

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing out from windows on the building’s first floor.

Smoke billows out of first floor windows from a fire at 717 Portage Avenue. View image in full screen
Smoke billows out of first floor windows from a fire at 717 Portage Avenue. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A tweet from Winnipeg Transit at 11:09 a.m. said Portage Avenue is closed at Sherbrook Street due to the fire and several bus routes are being rerouted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vacant Selkirk Ave. home goes up in flames early Sunday morning

A Global News camera person at the scene said at least nine fire trucks were responding to the fire around 11:15 a.m.

They said westbound Portage Avenue is blocked to traffic at Sherbrook Street.

–With files from Rudi Pawlychyn

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagPortage Avenue tagSherbrook Street tagNew Directions tag717 Portage Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers