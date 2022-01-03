Menu

Features

Curbside Christmas tree collection starts in Edmonton on Jan. 10

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 12:40 pm
Bauble on Christmas Tree View image in full screen
File: Bauble on Christmas Tree. Getty Images

Edmontonians who had a real Christmas tree this year are being asked to set them out for collection by early next week.

The City of Edmonton is asking residents to place their natural trees next to their waste collection area by 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Trees should be un-bagged and on their sides.

Read more: Free and creative ways to give your Christmas tree a second life

City crews will pick up the trees as late as Jan. 24 and not necessarily on the homeowner’s regularly scheduled collection day. The pickup schedule is weather dependent, the city added.

Trees must remain clear of snow and ice. In addition, all ornaments, lights, garlands and tree stands must be removed from the tree.

Large trees should be cut into two-metre sections, the city said.

Read more: Recycled as wood chips or homes for birds, your Christmas trees will get a second life

People who live in apartments or condos can drop their trees off at a recycling depot between Dec. 27 and Jan. 24. Trees should not be placed by or in recycling or garbage dumpsters at condo and apartment buildings.

Trees can be taken to an eco station any time of the year.

Click to play video: 'Christmas 2021: Festive light displays from around the world' Christmas 2021: Festive light displays from around the world
Christmas 2021: Festive light displays from around the world – Dec 25, 2021

Residents looking to do away with their artificial trees are encouraged to donate them to a local charity or second-hand store.

The City of Edmonton said depending on the size, artificial trees can be placed in the black cart as long as the lid still closes. Artificial trees that don’t fit in the black cart or cannot be donated can be taken to an eco station.

Read more: Getting rid of the Christmas tree? Here are some environmentally-friendly ways to do it

The city has been collecting and recycling Christmas trees since 1990. In 2021, 7,082 trees were collected.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
