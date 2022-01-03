Falling behind: A look at the Edmonton Oilers giving up the first goal

Despite missing the morning skate, Connor McDavid will play Monday night when his Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Rangers.
Head coach Dave Tippett said McDavid was getting some extra rest and will be in the lineup.
The Oilers, who have gone 2-7-2 in their last 11 games, continue to fall behind in games. They’ve scored first only 10 times, the least in the league.
The Oilers have allowed the first goal on 22 occasions, tied for the most with Montreal. The Oilers have gone 8-12-2 in those games.
Here’s a closer look:
Game: Oct. 19 vs. Anaheim
First Goal: Kevin Shattenkirk at 5:07 of the first period
Result: The Oilers trailed 4-3 halfway through the second. Mike Smith left the game with what turned out to be a long-term injury. Edmonton rallied to win 6-5.
Game: Oct. 22 at Vegas
First Goal: Nicolas Roy at 3:34 of the first
Result: Zach Hyman scored twice. The Oilers won 5-3.
Game: Oct. 27 vs. Philadelphia
First Goal: Claude Giroux at 7:22 of the first
Result: Flyers took it 5-3, handing the Oilers their first loss of the season.
Game: Nov. 5 vs. Rangers
First Goal: Filip Chytil 1:53 into the game
Result: The Oilers rallied from 4-1 down to tie it 4-4. Then, down 5-4, Connor McDavid scored a mind-bending goal. Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime. 6-5 Oilers.
Game: Nov. 9 at Detroit
First Goal: Vladislav Namestnikov at 14:03 of the first
Result: Detroit went up 3-0 with two goals in the second and won 4-2.
Game: Nov. 11 at Boston
First Goal: David Pastrnak at 4:45 of the first
Result: The Oilers scored three in the third to win 5-3.
Game: November 12 at Buffalo
First Goal: Anders Bjork at 2:16 of the second
Result: The Oilers went ahead 2-1 but Dylan Cozens scored twice late in the second. Sabres take it 3-2.
Game: Nov. 14 at St. Louis
First Goal: Jordan Kyrou on the power play at 14:18 of the first
Result: Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute giving the Oilers a 5-4 decision.
Game: Nov. 16 at Winnipeg
First Goal: Adam Lowry 2:09 into the game
Result: Jets were up 4-0 after two and won 5-2.
Game: Nov. 18 vs. Winnipeg
First Goal: Nik Ehlers are 13:57 of the third
Result: McDavid tied it 28 seconds later, and the Oilers won 2-1 in a shootout.
Game: Nov. 23 at Dallas
First Goal: Roope Hintz at 10:59 of the first
Result: The Stars dominated and won 4-1.
Game: Nov, 24 at Arizona
First Goal: Clayton Keller 3:35 into the game
Result: The Oilers scored the next four goals and won 5-3.
Game: Dec. 3 at Seattle
First Goal: Yanni Gourde 49 seconds into the game
Result: The Oilers had a late power play with a chance to tie it but lost 4-3.
Game: Dec. 5 vs. Los Angeles
First Goal: Rasmus Kupari at 2:01 of the first
Result: The Oilers were down 2-1 after two. McDavid received a major for boarding in the third. The Kings scored three on the power play and won 5-1.
Game: Dec. 7 vs. Minnesota
First Goal: Joel Eriksson Ek 1:11 into the game
Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. The Wild won 4-1.
Game: Dec. 9 vs. Boston
First Goal: Brad Marchand shorthanded at 16:15 of the first
Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. They tied it, but the Bruins won 3-2 on a goal with 2:33 to go.
Game: Dec. 11 vs. Carolina
First Goal: Sebastian Aho at 7:17 of the first
Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. The Hurricanes won 3-1.
Game: Dec. 14 vs. Toronto
First Goal: Auston Matthews, power play goal, 35 seconds left in the first
Result: Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-1 decision.
Game: Dec. 18 at Seattle
First Goal: Ryan Donato at 4:18 of the first
Result: The Kraken were up 2-0 before the game was 10 minutes old. The Oilers controlled the game after that, winning 5-3.
Game: Dec. 29 at St. Louis
First Goal: Robert Thomas at 4:03 of the first
Result: Mike Smith returned from injury. The Blues made it 2-0 soon after Thomas’ goal. The Oilers responded. It was 2-2 late in the second. Then, the Blues took over and won 4-2.
Game: Dec. 31 at New Jersey
First Goal: Jack Hughes on the power play at 1:38 of the first
Result: It went back and forth. The Devils tied it in the final minute and won 6-5 in overtime on another goal by Hughes.
Game: Jan. 1 at Islanders
First Goal: Anders Lee at 16:40 of the first
Result: The Oilers played well in the second and took a 2-1 lead. However, they barely hung on the third, getting outshot 14-2. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime.
The NHL record for allowing the first goal is 60 games, belonging to the 1974/75 Washington Capitals.
The Oilers team record is 50. It happened twice (1992/92 and 2010/11).
