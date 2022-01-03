Falling behind: A look at the Edmonton Oilers giving up the first goal

Send this page to someone via email

Despite missing the morning skate, Connor McDavid will play Monday night when his Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Rangers.

You can catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Head coach Dave Tippett said McDavid was getting some extra rest and will be in the lineup.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall in OT to Islanders

The Oilers, who have gone 2-7-2 in their last 11 games, continue to fall behind in games. They’ve scored first only 10 times, the least in the league.

The Oilers have allowed the first goal on 22 occasions, tied for the most with Montreal. The Oilers have gone 8-12-2 in those games.

Here’s a closer look:

Game: Oct. 19 vs. Anaheim

First Goal: Kevin Shattenkirk at 5:07 of the first period

Result: The Oilers trailed 4-3 halfway through the second. Mike Smith left the game with what turned out to be a long-term injury. Edmonton rallied to win 6-5.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally in 3rd period for win over Ducks

Game: Oct. 22 at Vegas

First Goal: Nicolas Roy at 3:34 of the first

Result: Zach Hyman scored twice. The Oilers won 5-3.

Read more: Zach Hyman scores twice as Edmonton Oilers remain unbeaten

Game: Oct. 27 vs. Philadelphia

First Goal: Claude Giroux at 7:22 of the first

Result: Flyers took it 5-3, handing the Oilers their first loss of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall to Philadelphia Flyers

Game: Nov. 5 vs. Rangers

First Goal: Filip Chytil 1:53 into the game

Result: The Oilers rallied from 4-1 down to tie it 4-4. Then, down 5-4, Connor McDavid scored a mind-bending goal. Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime. 6-5 Oilers.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally for thrilling win over Rangers on Kevin Lowe Night at Rogers Place

Game: Nov. 9 at Detroit

First Goal: Vladislav Namestnikov at 14:03 of the first

Result: Detroit went up 3-0 with two goals in the second and won 4-2.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers come up short against Red Wings

Game: Nov. 11 at Boston

First Goal: David Pastrnak at 4:45 of the first

Result: The Oilers scored three in the third to win 5-3.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score 3 in third period to win in Boston

Game: November 12 at Buffalo

First Goal: Anders Bjork at 2:16 of the second

Result: The Oilers went ahead 2-1 but Dylan Cozens scored twice late in the second. Sabres take it 3-2.

Read more: New Jersey Devils outscore Edmonton Oilers for OT win

Game: Nov. 14 at St. Louis

First Goal: Jordan Kyrou on the power play at 14:18 of the first

Result: Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute giving the Oilers a 5-4 decision.

Game: Nov. 16 at Winnipeg

First Goal: Adam Lowry 2:09 into the game

Result: Jets were up 4-0 after two and won 5-2.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers end road trip with loss in Winnipeg

Game: Nov. 18 vs. Winnipeg

First Goal: Nik Ehlers are 13:57 of the third

Result: McDavid tied it 28 seconds later, and the Oilers won 2-1 in a shootout.

Game: Nov. 23 at Dallas

First Goal: Roope Hintz at 10:59 of the first

Result: The Stars dominated and won 4-1.

Game: Nov, 24 at Arizona

First Goal: Clayton Keller 3:35 into the game

Result: The Oilers scored the next four goals and won 5-3.

Game: Dec. 3 at Seattle

First Goal: Yanni Gourde 49 seconds into the game

Result: The Oilers had a late power play with a chance to tie it but lost 4-3.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sunk in Seattle

Game: Dec. 5 vs. Los Angeles

First Goal: Rasmus Kupari at 2:01 of the first

Result: The Oilers were down 2-1 after two. McDavid received a major for boarding in the third. The Kings scored three on the power play and won 5-1.

Read more: Connor McDavid ejected for boarding as Edmonton Oilers fall to Kings

Game: Dec. 7 vs. Minnesota

First Goal: Joel Eriksson Ek 1:11 into the game

Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. The Wild won 4-1.

Game: Dec. 9 vs. Boston

First Goal: Brad Marchand shorthanded at 16:15 of the first

Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. They tied it, but the Bruins won 3-2 on a goal with 2:33 to go.

Game: Dec. 11 vs. Carolina

First Goal: Sebastian Aho at 7:17 of the first

Result: Again, the Oilers were down 2-1 after two. The Hurricanes won 3-1.

Game: Dec. 14 vs. Toronto

First Goal: Auston Matthews, power play goal, 35 seconds left in the first

Result: Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-1 decision.

Game: Dec. 18 at Seattle

First Goal: Ryan Donato at 4:18 of the first

Result: The Kraken were up 2-0 before the game was 10 minutes old. The Oilers controlled the game after that, winning 5-3.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers flatten Kraken

Game: Dec. 29 at St. Louis

First Goal: Robert Thomas at 4:03 of the first

Result: Mike Smith returned from injury. The Blues made it 2-0 soon after Thomas’ goal. The Oilers responded. It was 2-2 late in the second. Then, the Blues took over and won 4-2.

Game: Dec. 31 at New Jersey

First Goal: Jack Hughes on the power play at 1:38 of the first

Result: It went back and forth. The Devils tied it in the final minute and won 6-5 in overtime on another goal by Hughes.

Read more: New Jersey Devils outscore Edmonton Oilers for OT win

Game: Jan. 1 at Islanders

First Goal: Anders Lee at 16:40 of the first

Result: The Oilers played well in the second and took a 2-1 lead. However, they barely hung on the third, getting outshot 14-2. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime.

The NHL record for allowing the first goal is 60 games, belonging to the 1974/75 Washington Capitals.

The Oilers team record is 50. It happened twice (1992/92 and 2010/11).