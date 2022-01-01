Saskatoon and Regina welcome New Year’s Day babies

Send this page to someone via email

The first babies of 2022 have arrived in Saskatchewan.

In Saskatoon, parents Krystal and Chris Lynn welcomed Hudson Rapheal Lynn at 12:17 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Hudson weighed in at 7 lbs. 9 oz. and is the youngest of six Lynn children, joining two sisters and three brothers.

Regina welcomed their first baby of the year when baby Jemma was born to parents Jessie and David at Regina General Hospital.

Jemma made her entrance into the world at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz. Her big sister is happy that she is here.

Everyone is doing well.

