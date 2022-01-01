Menu

Canada

Saskatoon and Regina welcome New Year’s Day babies

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 4:57 pm
Hudson Raphael Lynn was welcomed into the world at 12:17 a.m. on New Year's Day. View image in full screen
Hudson Raphael Lynn was welcomed into the world at 12:17 a.m. on New Year's Day. Saskatchewan Health Authority / Supplied

The first babies of 2022 have arrived in Saskatchewan.

In Saskatoon, parents Krystal and Chris Lynn welcomed Hudson Rapheal Lynn at 12:17 a.m. on  Jan. 1, 2022.

Hudson weighed in at 7 lbs. 9 oz. and is the youngest of six Lynn children, joining two sisters and three brothers.

Regina welcomed their first baby of the year when baby Jemma was born to parents Jessie and David at Regina General Hospital.

Jemma made her entrance into the world at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz. Her big sister is happy that she is here.

Everyone is doing well.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News taggood news tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagNew Year's Day tagRegina General Hospital tagJim Pattison Children’s Hospital tagNew Year's Baby tag

