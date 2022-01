Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is welcoming its first baby of 2022, a boy born at 12:04 a.m. at the Victoria General Hospital.

The infant, weighing six pounds and six ounces, has not yet been named by parents Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood.

He doesn’t have any siblings.

The B.C. government issued its congratulations to the family on Saturday morning by Twitter.

BC's New Year's Baby is a boy! The baby was born at 12:04 am at Victoria General Hospital, weighing 6 lbs 6 oz. Congratulations to the family! @VanIslandHealth pic.twitter.com/4QntZsIgYk — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2022

