No injuries after New Year’s Day townhouse fire in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported after fire crews tackled a heavy blaze in east London, Ont., on New Year’s Day.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL fire crews were called to 127 Toulon Cres., a townhouse, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Shewell said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house.

Five residents inside the house escaped without injury, the platoon chief said, adding the house had significant damage and won’t be inhabitable without major renovation.

Read more: London firefighter injured as crews battle stubborn house fire in Oakridge

Story continues below advertisement

Adjacent units experienced smoke migration and water damage.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. Shewell said the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.

Damage was pegged at $400,000.

Last Update: The fire investigation is underway and apparatus are clearing. Damage estimate $400,000. #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 1, 2022