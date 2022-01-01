Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No injuries after New Year’s Day townhouse fire in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2022 1:03 pm
Fire crews were called to 127 Toulon Crescent, a townhouse in east London, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. . View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to 127 Toulon Crescent, a townhouse in east London, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. . London Fire Department/Twitter

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported after fire crews tackled a heavy blaze in east London, Ont., on New Year’s Day.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL fire crews were called to 127 Toulon Cres., a townhouse, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: London, Ont. fire crews rescue 1 person from downtown apartment fire

Shewell said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house.

Five residents inside the house escaped without injury, the platoon chief said, adding the house had significant damage and won’t be inhabitable without major renovation.

Trending Stories

Read more: London firefighter injured as crews battle stubborn house fire in Oakridge

Story continues below advertisement

Adjacent units experienced smoke migration and water damage.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. Shewell said the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.

Damage was pegged at $400,000.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tageast london tagTownhouse Fire tagPlatoon Chief tagToulon Crescent tagLondon fire Toulon Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers