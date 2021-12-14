Menu

Canada

London firefighter injured as crews battle stubborn house fire in Oakridge

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 14, 2021 9:35 am
london fire oakridge View image in full screen
London firefighters battling a blaze at 495 Oakridge Dr. on Tues., Dec. 14, 2021. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter

A London, Ont., firefighter was treated and released from hospital after falling through the main floor of a single-family home in the Oakridge neighbourhood.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland told Global News the fire was reported at a building at 495 Oakridge Dr. at roughly 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: 3-day Thames River search concludes with no recovery made, London police say

“When they first started attacking the fire, the main floor gave out and a firefighter went through the floor. We were able to extricate him and transported him to hospital for assessment,” Loveland said.

“The firefighter has been released and he’s going to be OK.”

However, because of the stubbornness of the blaze and the condition of the building, firefighters weren’t able to search the entire building for occupants, though it is believed to have been vacant at the time of the fire.

Read more: London Ont. man charged with arson after apartment fire causes $140,000 in damages

As of 8:45 a.m., the fire was still active but was under control.

It’s not yet clear how long firefighters will remain on site but Loveland said that members of the London Fire Department would need to douse hot spots, investigate the cause of the blaze and determine a damage estimate.

Meanwhile, London police reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday that Riverside Drive was currently closed between Warren and Wonderland roads due to the fire on nearby Oakridge Drive. It was also not clear when that roadway would reopen.

