London firefighter injured as crews battle stubborn house fire in Oakridge

A London, Ont., firefighter was treated and released from hospital after falling through the main floor of a single-family home in the Oakridge neighbourhood.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland told Global News the fire was reported at a building at 495 Oakridge Dr. at roughly 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“When they first started attacking the fire, the main floor gave out and a firefighter went through the floor. We were able to extricate him and transported him to hospital for assessment,” Loveland said.



“The firefighter has been released and he’s going to be OK.”



However, because of the stubbornness of the blaze and the condition of the building, firefighters weren’t able to search the entire building for occupants, though it is believed to have been vacant at the time of the fire.

As of 8:45 a.m., the fire was still active but was under control.

It’s not yet clear how long firefighters will remain on site but Loveland said that members of the London Fire Department would need to douse hot spots, investigate the cause of the blaze and determine a damage estimate.

Meanwhile, London police reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday that Riverside Drive was currently closed between Warren and Wonderland roads due to the fire on nearby Oakridge Drive. It was also not clear when that roadway would reopen.

#TRAFFIC Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a working fire in the 400-block of Oakridge Drive. Riverside Drive is currently closed to both east and west-bound traffic between Warren and Wonderland roads. Please chose an alternate route. #ldnont @LdnOntFire pic.twitter.com/C3reE3F7fX — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) December 14, 2021

Active incident: Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire at 495 Oakridge Dr. One firefighter transported as a precaution. Crews are in defensive attack. More to follow. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/3Q4sVntyxY — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 14, 2021