News

Demand increases at Winnipeg shelter as cold temperatures settle in

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 10:03 am
Concerns are mounting for Winnipeg's homeless shelters as rising COVID-19 cases across the province coincide with the sector's typically busier season. View image in full screen
Concerns are mounting for Winnipeg's homeless shelters as rising COVID-19 cases across the province coincide with the sector's typically busier season. File / Global News

Demand is increasing for one Winnipeg shelter as extreme winter cold sets in.

Siloam Mission says more people are looking for winter clothing and a place to simply warm up.

Ensuring everyone has a place to stay, says Communications Manager Luke Thiessen, includes having the drop-in centre open 24/7 and working in conjunction with other shelters.

Read more: COVID-19: Concern, uncertainty face Winnipeg homeless shelters as provincial cases rise

“Sharing a database with real-time information on who has space at any given time” is key, said Theissen. “Part of that is making sure we are sharing the same messaging to our clients and the public.”

On top of the bitterly cold temperatures, Siloam has also had to deal with a COVID outbreak — as cases in the province continue to spike.

“We already upped our PPE and face-shields for those in front line services. COVID has made things more difficult. We are working to get ahead of it.”

The MIssion is always looking for donations to ensure operations run as smoothly as possible, Theissen said.

For more on the Mission’s needs see their website.

Click to play video: 'Siloam Mission announces new CEO, commitment to improve Indigenous relationship' Siloam Mission announces new CEO, commitment to improve Indigenous relationship
Siloam Mission announces new CEO, commitment to improve Indigenous relationship – Oct 28, 2021
