Dead reptiles, including alligator and exotic snakes, found in ditch in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after a dead alligator and around five dead exotic snakes were found in a ditch in Caledon.

Police said in a news release that they received a call about animal cruelty in the area of Escarpment Side Road and Horseshow Hill Road in Caledon on Dec. 24.

Officers found the dead reptiles and launched an investigation.

“Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation in Ontario,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in the OPP statement.

“Many individuals are operating non-accredited roadside zoos or have exotic animals in private ownership.”

DeJong said the Toronto Zoo is assisting the OPP in their investigation.

“We continue to work with the provincial and federal governments to ensure strong regulations are put in place to prevent the private ownership of exotic and endangered animals or the housing of these animals in roadside zoos,” DeJong added.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.