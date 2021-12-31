Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dead reptiles, including alligator and exotic snakes, found in ditch in Caledon

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 12:56 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after a dead alligator and around five dead exotic snakes were found in a ditch in Caledon.

Police said in a news release that they received a call about animal cruelty in the area of Escarpment Side Road and Horseshow Hill Road in Caledon on Dec. 24.

Officers found the dead reptiles and launched an investigation.

“Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation in Ontario,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in the OPP statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: $200,000 worth of butter stolen in Quinte West, Ont.

“Many individuals are operating non-accredited roadside zoos or have exotic animals in private ownership.”

DeJong said the Toronto Zoo is assisting the OPP in their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue to work with the provincial and federal governments to ensure strong regulations are put in place to prevent the private ownership of exotic and endangered animals or the housing of these animals in roadside zoos,” DeJong added.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAnimal Cruelty tagCaledon tagDead alligator Caledon tagDead reptiles found Caledon tagDead snakes Caledon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers