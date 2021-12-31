City of Regina releases snow plow plans following winter storms

With Regina being hit with 18 centimetres of snow the past week, the City of Regina will continue to work to keep streets clear over the next two weeks.

Starting on Jan. 3, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., road crews will begin a residential roads snow plow of Category 5 streets, according to the city. This work will continue every day until complete and is anticipated to take 11 days, if the weather permits it.

“Snow ridges will be left behind by the snow plow equipment,” said Chris Warren, the City of Regina’s director of roadways and transportation. “While all efforts are made to minimize the size of the snow ridges, the result is dependent on the amount of snow being plowed and the number of parked vehicles or obstacles the equipment must plow around.”

Over the holidays, Regina was hit with two winter storms delivering approximately 18 centimetres of snow within four days.

The city said road crews responded to this snowfall with a systematic plow and ice control of Category 1 to 4 streets and transit routes. Also, as a result of improved winter maintenance policies, snow ridges have been removed from school zones and snow has been removed from transit stops.

“The Residential Roads Snow Plow is taking place as a result of recent improvements to the City’s Winter Maintenance policy,” stated the city. “Beginning this winter, residential roads are plowed after 15 centimetres of snowfall, as compared to 25 centimetres of snow previously required. This improvement means that more streets will be plowed more often, making it easier to travel around our community.”

The city says it has more than 530 kilometres of residential roads to be plow in Regina in less than two weeks and is asking residents to help get the job done by following these tips:

Know when your neighbourhood is going to be plowed.

Move your vehicle.

Expect snow ridges.

Be safe by using caution while travelling city roads and near snow equipment.

Stay back at least 15 metres – or 3.5 car lengths – from the equipment.

For your safety and the safety of crews, if you see a group of graders and trucks working in a staggered formation, do not drive in between the equipment.

For more information, visit Regina.ca/winter.

