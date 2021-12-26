Menu

Canada

City of Regina declares snow routes in effect starting Monday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 1:37 pm
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. View image in full screen
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Global News File photo

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. On-street parking is not allowed on designated routes from 6 a.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city has a map on their website which shows where snow routes are located.

The parking ban allows crews to plow the roads, thereby improving traffic flow and making roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

Read more: Under $11K raised for food bank, Salvation Army through Regina Jingle Bus

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles parked on a snow route during the temporary ban will be ticketed.

Residents can sign up for email notifications, or follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter, to find out when snow routes are in effect.

