City of Regina declares snow routes in effect starting Monday

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. On-street parking is not allowed on designated routes from 6 a.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city has a map on their website which shows where snow routes are located.

The parking ban allows crews to plow the roads, thereby improving traffic flow and making roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles parked on a snow route during the temporary ban will be ticketed.

Residents can sign up for email notifications, or follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter, to find out when snow routes are in effect.

