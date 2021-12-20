Under $11K raised for food bank, Salvation Army through Regina Jingle Bus

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina charities have received just under $11,000 thanks to the generosity of transit and paratransit riders during the holiday season.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters presented a cheque for $10,700 on Monday at the Regina Food Bank as part of the annual Jingle Bus promotion.

The campaign, which ran from Dec. 10 to 12, encouraged Regina transit users to donate their fares and extra change to local charities.

This year, half of the donated funds will go to the Regina Food Bank and the other half to the Salvation Army Haven of Hope.

“The Salvation Army and Regina Food Bank … are two community organizations who provide necessities to residents in need, and we are grateful for their work,” said Masters.

“I’d like to thank Regina residents for continuing to support those in need.”

The Jingle Bus promotion returned after it was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said they were excited when they found out the Jingle Bus would be back for the 2021 holiday season.

He explained how this donation will result in hampers going out the door during a time of need.

“It will equal to about 15,000 meals,” Bailey stated. “We’re seeing increased numbers and we’re expecting to see that into the foreseeable future until things go back to normal again.”

Major Al Hoeft, public relations officer for the Salvation Army, mentioned how the funds will support their Christmas hamper program.

“This year, we’ve seen a 25-per cent increase in the number of families who have come to us for support,” said Hoeft.

“This donation means we will be able to meet that additional need that has come to us this year.”

