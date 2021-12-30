City of Regina offers residents the chance to recycle their Christmas trees

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is giving residents a chance to convert their Christmas trees into compost. “Treecycle” kicked off on Dec. 27 and runs until the end of January.

People can “Treecycle” their Christmas trees at the Yard Waste Depot from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Michael Hancharyk, a waste minimization specialist for the City of Regina, is reminding residents a few important things prior to recycling their Christmas trees.

“We ask that you remove any ornaments, any embellishments or any tinsel,” he said. “Any artificial trees that you may have, if you’re getting rid of them, can be brought to a thrift store.”

The City reports that residents dropped off almost 4,156 tonnes of yard waste to the depot this year — the weight of 27 Regina Transit buses — which is converted to valuable compost material.

The City of Regina states that in the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge and details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the new year.

For more information on the “Treecycle” program or where you can donate your artificial tree, visit Regina.ca/waste.

