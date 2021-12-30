Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

City of Regina offers residents the chance to recycle their Christmas trees

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 4:37 pm
The "Treecycle" program where Regina residents can recycle their Christmas trees have kicked off this week and lasts until end of January. View image in full screen
The "Treecycle" program where Regina residents can recycle their Christmas trees have kicked off this week and lasts until end of January. Don Denton/The Canadian Press

The City of Regina is giving residents a chance to convert their Christmas trees into compost. “Treecycle” kicked off on Dec. 27 and runs until the end of January.

People can “Treecycle” their Christmas trees at the Yard Waste Depot from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read more: ‘A supply shortage out there’: Christmas tree demand high during second year of COVID-19 pandemic

Michael Hancharyk, a waste minimization specialist for the City of Regina, is reminding residents a few important things prior to recycling their Christmas trees.

“We ask that you remove any ornaments, any embellishments or any tinsel,” he said. “Any artificial trees that you may have, if you’re getting rid of them, can be brought to a thrift store.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RBG issues annual request for Christmas tree donations

The City reports that residents dropped off almost 4,156 tonnes of yard waste to the depot this year — the weight of 27 Regina Transit buses — which is converted to valuable compost material.

The City of Regina states that in the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge and details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the new year.

For more information on the “Treecycle” program or where you can donate your artificial tree, visit Regina.ca/waste.

Click to play video: 'Recycling your Christmas Tree' Recycling your Christmas Tree
Recycling your Christmas Tree – Dec 30, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagCity of Regina tagChristmas Trees tagTREECYCLE tagyard waste depot tagrecycling trees tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers