Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned
Canada

Quebec curfew to start at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve as province reports over 16,460 COVID cases, 13 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, other restrictions amid Omicron surge' COVID-19: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, other restrictions amid Omicron surge
WATCH: COVID-19: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, other restrictions amid Omicron surge

A ban on private gatherings is now in effect in Quebec and a COVID-19 curfew is set to begin at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

This comes as Quebec reported 16,461 new infections on Friday, an underreported number officials say, and 13 more deaths.

Premier François Legault announced the new lockdown restrictions at a news conference Thursday evening. He said hospitals in the province risk being overwhelmed as the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to rise and that hospitalizations linked to the disease doubled in the last week.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, private gatherings prohibited, as cases soar

Legault has also ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and said in-person classes at schools, universities and colleges will not resume until at least Jan. 17.

Places of worship have also been ordered to close, except for funerals which will be limited to 25 people.

READ MORE: Quebec outlines conditions for health workers with COVID-19 to return to work

The controversial curfew bans people from being outside, with certain exceptions, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Quebec is the only province to use a curfew as part of its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. A previous curfew was in effect from Jan. 9, 2021, to May 28.

The Quebec government has provided no proof as to whether the curfew helps curb the spread of the virus.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

Click to play video: 'Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec' Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec
© 2021 The Canadian Press
