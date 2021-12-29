SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec outlines conditions for health workers with COVID-19 to return to work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to allow some COVID-19 infected health workers to stay on job' Quebec to allow some COVID-19 infected health workers to stay on job
New developments with the Omicron variant as COVID-19 case numbers are climbing like never before. Today, Quebec set a new record for infections with over 12,000 in just 24 hours. The province says nearly 7,000 health-care workers were off the job due to COVID-19. And Quebec is now making a major change for infected workers to keep hospitals staffed. Abigail Bimman explains.

Vaccinated Quebec health-care workers who test positive for COVID-19 could be allowed back on the job after seven days if they have no symptoms.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday during a technical briefing with reporters, a day after Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that isolation time for health-care staff would be reduced from the standard 10 days to avoid a breakdown in services.

Read more: Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec: expert

They said that in emergency situations, health-care staff could return to work after seven days of isolation if they are vaccinated with at least two doses.

Officials said vaccinated health-care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 outside their homes no longer need to isolate. Workers who are exposed to a positive case at home, however, are asked to isolate for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

They also announced new rules for other workers deemed essential, such as police officers, firefighters and snow-removal workers.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We have no choice’: Quebec announces some health workers with COVID-19 will be allowed to work

Officials say if service disruptions are imminent, asymptomatic essential workers could be called back to work six days after testing positive for COVID-19.

They say it will be up to employers to judge whether to call a COVID-19-positive employee back on the job before the end of the standard 10-day isolation period.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CDC head explains decision to cut isolation period to 5 days' COVID-19: CDC head explains decision to cut isolation period to 5 days
COVID-19: CDC head explains decision to cut isolation period to 5 days

Meanwhile, Quebec continues to break records in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are reporting 13,149 new infections today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. They said COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 102 compared with the prior day, to 804, after 179 people entered hospital and 77 were discharged. There are 122 people in intensive care, a rise of seven patients.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
