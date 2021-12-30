Menu

Crime

Edmonton police say man found dead in Sherwood Park area was victim of homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:32 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Three days after a man’s body was discovered in the Sherwood Park area, the Edmonton Police Service says he was the victim of a homicide and its detectives have taken over the investigation.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said members of the Strathcona County RCMP detachment were dispatched to a home near Wye Road in the Wye Cliff residential subdivision at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday after people in the area reported finding a body outside the residence.

READ MORE: RCMP’s major crimes unit probes discovery of human remains in Sherwood Park area

The EPS said an autopsy conducted Thursday determined the man was the victim of a homicide. They identified the victim as 28-year-old Justin Cole Larocque.

“The cause of death is being withheld at this time for investigative purposes,” police said.

The EPS said the RCMP had determined Larocque had “recently attended an Edmonton residence near 109 Avenue and 97 Street.”

Anyone with information about Larocque’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

