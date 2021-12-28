Menu

Crime

RCMP’s major crimes unit probes discovery of human remains in Sherwood Park area

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 6:42 pm
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

The death of a man whose remains were found in the Sherwood Park area on Monday has been deemed suspicious by police.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Strathcona RCMP said officers found the human remains in a rural subdivision off of Highway 21 near Wye Road. They said the RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

“Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety as it relates to this suspicious death,” police said.

“No further information will be provided until after an autopsy can be performed.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call the Strathcona RCMP detachment at 780-467-7749. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

