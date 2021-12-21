RCMP issue warrant for man wanted for first-degree murder in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has a warrant out for the arrest of a northern Alberta man wanted for first-degree murder.

On Dec. 18, Lac La Biche RCMP found a man dead inside of an apartment complex on 10310 102 Avenue.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Landy Shirt who was the subject of a missing persons case on Dec. 8.

At the time, police said Shirt was reported missing by family as of Dec. 3 and had been spotted in the Goodfish Lake Metis Settlement area along with the hamlet of Lac La Biche after Dec. 6.

On Tuesday, RCMP said 25-year-old Lorne Cardinal of Lac La Biche is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties urge caution as Cardinal is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police say to not approach Cardinal and contact RCMP at 780-404-2500 if you know of the man’s whereabouts. You can also stay anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Lac La Biche is 213.5 km northeast of Edmonton.

1:45 RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta – Dec 13, 2021