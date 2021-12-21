Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP issue warrant for man wanted for first-degree murder in northern Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 8:25 pm
RCMP-wanted-Lorne-Cardinal-Lac-La-Biche-global-news View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Lorne Cardinal, 25, of Lac La Biche, Alta. on Dec. 21, 2021. Courtesy: RCMP

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has a warrant out for the arrest of a northern Alberta man wanted for first-degree murder.

On Dec. 18, Lac La Biche RCMP found a man dead inside of an apartment complex on 10310 102 Avenue.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Landy Shirt who was the subject of a missing persons case on Dec. 8.

At the time, police said Shirt was reported missing by family as of Dec. 3 and had been spotted in the Goodfish Lake Metis Settlement area along with the hamlet of Lac La Biche after Dec. 6.

Read more: Man charged in fatal Lac La Biche assault: police

On Tuesday, RCMP said 25-year-old Lorne Cardinal of Lac La Biche is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shirt.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mounties urge caution as Cardinal is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police say to not approach Cardinal and contact RCMP at 780-404-2500 if you know of the man’s whereabouts. You can also stay anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Lac La Biche is 213.5 km northeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta' RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta
RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta – Dec 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagFirst Degree Murder tagLac La Biche tagLac La Biche RCMP tagLorne Cardinal tagLandy Shirt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers