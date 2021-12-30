Menu

Comments

Crime

Surrey RCMP search for suspect after man shot in Whalley home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 2:18 pm
A Surrey RCMP K9 unit attends a shooting in Whalley Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP K9 unit attends a shooting in Whalley Thursday morning. Shane MacKichan

A shooting at a home in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood left a man in hospital Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the residence on Laurel Drive just after 8 a.m. and found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

Read more: IHIT deploys to Surrey after man dies following Monday morning shooting

The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Police said they believe the victim and his attacker knew one another, and that the shooting was targeted.

“While the shooting placed members of the community at risk, there is no indication of an on-going threat to public safety,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a media release.

Read more: Three hospitalized after three separate shootings in Surrey, B.C.

Police said the shooter remained at large, and officers, including a dog squad, were searching the area.

People were advised to avoid the area while the search was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek witnesses or dashcam video of Nov. 11 Surrey shooting' RCMP seek witnesses or dashcam video of Nov. 11 Surrey shooting
RCMP seek witnesses or dashcam video of Nov. 11 Surrey shooting – Nov 23, 2021

 

