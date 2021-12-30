Surrey RCMP search for suspect after man shot in Whalley home

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting at a home in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood left a man in hospital Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the residence on Laurel Drive just after 8 a.m. and found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Police said they believe the victim and his attacker knew one another, and that the shooting was targeted.

“While the shooting placed members of the community at risk, there is no indication of an on-going threat to public safety,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a media release.

Police said the shooter remained at large, and officers, including a dog squad, were searching the area.

People were advised to avoid the area while the search was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

