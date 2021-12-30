Menu

Canada

OHL postpones next 3 Frontenacs games

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 8:38 am

The Kingston Frontenacs‘ next three games, including one at home on New Year’s Day, have been postponed citing league COVID-19 protocols that would affect the hockey club.

The three affected matchups were to be played at Ottawa on Thursday, in Kingston on Saturday and at Mississauga on Sunday.

The Frontenacs say ticket-holders to Saturday’s home game will be able to use their ticket on the rescheduled date. The makeup dates have not yet been announced.

This brings the total number of postponed games to five as the team was forced to delay two games before the holiday break as well.

World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases

Ontario has already introduced new measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, such as reducing capacity limits at public events like hockey games.

