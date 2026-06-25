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Weather

Tornado warning issued for parts of southwestern Ontario

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 6:36 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario and is urging residents to seek shelter immediately as a severe thunderstorm moves through the region. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario and is urging residents to seek shelter immediately as a severe thunderstorm moves through the region. Environment Canada
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Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario as meteorologists track a severe thunderstorm.

The warning was issued shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday for areas including Strathroy, Komoka, western Middlesex County, Rodney, Shedden and western Elgin County.

According to Environment Canada, the storm was located over Glencoe and moving east at about 40 km/h.

Communities in its potential path include Wardsville, Glencoe, Melbourne, Dutton and John E. Pearce Provincial Park.

The weather agency warned that damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible for southwestern Ontario.

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“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said in the alert, urging residents to take shelter immediately in a basement, interior room or sturdy building.

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Earlier Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the region, warning conditions were favourable for thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h, toonie-sized hail and a risk of tornadoes.

People are being advised to avoid going outdoors and to protect themselves from flying debris if severe weather approaches.

Residents are also being urged to monitor forecasts and weather alerts as the storm moves through the region.

Click to play video: 'Tornado damage in Southeast Sask.'
Tornado damage in Southeast Sask.

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