OHL postpones 2 Kingston Frontenacs games due to COVID-19 concerns

A day after Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health implemented lowered capacity limits within the city, the Ontario Hockey League has taken it a step further by postponing the team’s two games this weekend.

The Kingston Frontenacs were scheduled to play the Barrie Colts at home on Friday and the Oshawa Generals on the road Sunday.

The league says both games will be made up at a later date and that it is not providing further comment. An update will be given when it is available.

The Kingston region has seen COVID-19 cases balloon in recent weeks, reaching 216 new cases on Wednesday and just under 1,200 active cases.

