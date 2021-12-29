COVID-19: B.C. confirms at least 2,944 new cases along with five more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported a record 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five additional deaths since Dec. 24.

The numbers likely undercount the actual number of new cases in the province, with multiple PCR testing sites in the Lower Mainland closed due to extreme cold and with officials acknowledging the testing system had reached its capacity.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not break the new cases down by health region, but offered an update on active cases by region in the province, with at least 16,041 active cases province-wide.

As of Wednesday, there were at least 5,462 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 7,192 in the Fraser Health region, 1,363 in the Vancouver Island Health region, 1,576 in the Interior Health region and 431 in the Northern Health region.

There were 193 active cases in hospital, 66 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

The province has recorded a total of 2,419 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Henry said the surge in new cases was being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has an incubation period of about three days, half that of previous variants, and had overwhelmed B.C.’s ability to contact trace.

“People are getting infected with a much smaller dose of the virus and much more quickly, and they are passing it on to others, often before they realize they are able to transmit it,” Henry said.

“By the time you develop symptoms, get tested, get that result back, you will have likely exposed others and passed it on to them.”

Henry urged people to pay close attention to how they were feeling, and to consider who they were spending time with and the risks associated with that.

