Crime

2 arrests made in November kidnapping case: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:56 pm
2 arrests made in November kidnapping case: Winnipeg police - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Winnipeg police have made two arrests for the kidnapping and attempted murder of a man in late November.

The victim — a man in his mid-20s — stepped out of his home in the North Kildonan area to meet some friends when he was taken, police say in a release.

The man was forced into a car and moved to an unknown secondary location, where he was tied, assaulted and eventually robbed. The two suspects then drove off with the victim once more and abandoned him — without his jacket or shoes — in the snow.

Trending Stories
A passerby found the man along River Road in St. Andrews, Man., officers say.

Read more: Arrest made in months-old Winnipeg homicide

The major crimes unit took up the case and acquired two search warrants, from which two arrests were made.

Two men — ages 31 and 18 — have been charged with attempting to commit murder, kidnapping and robbery, WPS says.

Both suspects remain in custody.

