2 arrests made in November kidnapping case: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have made two arrests for the kidnapping and attempted murder of a man in late November.

The victim — a man in his mid-20s — stepped out of his home in the North Kildonan area to meet some friends when he was taken, police say in a release.

The man was forced into a car and moved to an unknown secondary location, where he was tied, assaulted and eventually robbed. The two suspects then drove off with the victim once more and abandoned him — without his jacket or shoes — in the snow.

A passerby found the man along River Road in St. Andrews, Man., officers say.

The major crimes unit took up the case and acquired two search warrants, from which two arrests were made.

Two men — ages 31 and 18 — have been charged with attempting to commit murder, kidnapping and robbery, WPS says.

Both suspects remain in custody.