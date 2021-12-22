Menu

Crime

Arrest made in months-old Winnipeg homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 6:00 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with the stabbing death of a man in May.

Stuart Bruce Fritzley was found seriously injured in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue around 6 a.m. May 25.

Read more: Police investigating Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2021

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

On Wednesday police said an acquaintance of the victim has been arrested in the case.

Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021 – Dec 13, 2021

Investigators say the accused was with Fritzley at the time he was stabbed.

Thomas Alexander Anderson, 27, of Winnipeg was arrested Sunday at the Calgary Remand Centre, where he was being held for unrelated alleged offences.

Trending Stories

Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the Fritzley homicide.

Meanwhile, police are renewing a call for help identifying a woman they say may have important information about Fritzley’s homicide.

Winnipeg police are hoping to identify this woman they say was in the area when Stuart Bruce Fritzley, 25 was killed May 25. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are hoping to identify this woman they say was in the area when Stuart Bruce Fritzley, 25 was killed May 25. Winnipeg police handout

Investigators originally released surveillance images of the woman in June.

The woman is in her early to mid-20s, and was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek woman in May homicide investigation

Police say she was near Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street at the time Fritzley was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

