Winnipeg police seek woman in May homicide investigation

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking for a woman who may have information about a May 25 murder.
Police said Monday they’re trying to track down a woman in her early to mid-20s, wearing a black jacket and dark jeans, who was last spotted near Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street on the morning of May 25.
The woman is being sought as the investigation continues into the killing of 35-year-old Stuart Bruce Fritzley, who was found on Magnus Avenue that morning at 6 a.m. with serious injuries and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
