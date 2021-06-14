Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek woman in May homicide investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 5:15 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking for a woman who may have information about a May 25 murder.

Police said Monday they’re trying to track down a woman in her early to mid-20s, wearing a black jacket and dark jeans, who was last spotted near Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street on the morning of May 25.

Read more: Police investigating Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2021

The woman is being sought as the investigation continues into the killing of 35-year-old Stuart Bruce Fritzley, who was found on Magnus Avenue that morning at 6 a.m. with serious injuries and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

