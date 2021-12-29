Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in Guelph porch thefts: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:48 pm
Guelph police say a 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged. Robert Bumsted / The Associated Press

Guelph police say a Kitchener man has been charged after they responded to a report of someone stealing packages off porches early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria and Eastview roads just before 3:30 a.m. after a witness saw someone swiping parcels.

A man who matched the suspect’s description was arrested on Glenburnie Drive.

Police said officers then followed the man’s footprints in the snow and found Amazon packages in the backyard of a nearby house.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and trespassing.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Feb. 18, 2022.

