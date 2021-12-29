3 teens arrested following assault at Guelph restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault at a south-end restaurant on Dec. 11.

In a previous news release, police said three males attacked another male in the restaurant while yelling profanities and racial slurs.

“Hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this assault,” police said.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

Guelph police released photos of the males involved in the assault with the hopes of identifying the suspects.

On Wednesday, police announced that two 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged with assault on Dec. 27.

The following day, an 18-year-old man was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000. Police said he was 17 years old at the time of the assault.

All three were released from custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in February.

Police thanked the community that took the time to assist in the investigation with several tips and leads.

