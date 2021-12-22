Guelph police release photos of assault at restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have released photos in connection with an assault that happened at a south-end restaurant on Dec. 11.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said three males attacked another male in the restaurant while yelling profanities and racial slurs.

“Hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this assault,” police said.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7346.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

