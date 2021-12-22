Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police release photos of assault at restaurant

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 11:54 am
Guelph police are investigating an assault. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating an assault. Supplied

Guelph police have released photos in connection with an assault that happened at a south-end restaurant on Dec. 11.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said three males attacked another male in the restaurant while yelling profanities and racial slurs.

Read more: Man charged in connection with racist video posted online, Guelph police say

“Hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this assault,” police said.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7346.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph police assault tagGuelph assault tagrestaurant assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers