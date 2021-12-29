Regina police request public assistance after armed robbery of vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in solving a case of armed robbery that occurred on Boxing Day.

Police say on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4500 block of 2nd Avenue North for a report of an armed robbery involving a firearm. They learned that around 2:20 a.m., the victim parked his vehicle on the 1000 block of Garnet Street.

“An unknown male approached, armed with a firearm, and the victim exited the vehicle,” police stated. “The suspected demanded the victim hand over his belongings, and the suspect then left in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located by police, abandoned, later that day, in the 700 block of Athol Street.”

Police describe the suspect as male, approximately five feet nine to 10 inches tall with a thin build, armed with a long arm firearm and wearing all black, including a leather jacket, a large black backpack and white shoes.

RPS is asking anyone who has information that could help police in this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

