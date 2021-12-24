37-year-old Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 24-year-old

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 24-year-old Regina man earlier this month.
Percy Bernard Pascal from Regina also faces charges of possession of a firearm and failure to comply.
According to a statement, police and Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were dispatched at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire.
“After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased person and the investigation shifted to include a death investigation by police and the coroner,” stated police. “Investigation into the matter determined the death to be the result of homicide.”
Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Morgan Blind of Regina.
Pascal appeared in Regina provincial court on these charges on Thursday.
