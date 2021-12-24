37-year-old Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 24-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 24-year-old Regina man earlier this month.

Percy Bernard Pascal from Regina also faces charges of possession of a firearm and failure to comply.

Read more: Regina police launch homicide investigation following house fire

According to a statement, police and Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were dispatched at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire.

“After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased person and the investigation shifted to include a death investigation by police and the coroner,” stated police. “Investigation into the matter determined the death to be the result of homicide.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal house fire in Regina under investigation

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Morgan Blind of Regina.

Pascal appeared in Regina provincial court on these charges on Thursday.

1:49 Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires – Apr 30, 2021