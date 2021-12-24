Menu

Crime

37-year-old Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 24-year-old

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 2:15 pm
A Regina man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 24-year-old Regina man earlier this month. View image in full screen
A Regina man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 24-year-old Regina man earlier this month. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 24-year-old Regina man earlier this month.

Percy Bernard Pascal from Regina also faces charges of possession of a firearm and failure to comply.

Read more: Regina police launch homicide investigation following house fire

According to a statement, police and Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were dispatched at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire.

“After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased person and the investigation shifted to include a death investigation by police and the coroner,” stated police. “Investigation into the matter determined the death to be the result of homicide.”

Read more: Fatal house fire in Regina under investigation

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Morgan Blind of Regina.

Pascal appeared in Regina provincial court on these charges on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires' Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires – Apr 30, 2021
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagFirst Degree Murder tagDeath Investigation tagRegina Fire and Protective Services tag

