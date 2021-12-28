Edmonton police delete online post detailing K9 arrest: ‘The post was inappropriate’

Send this page to someone via email

A social media post by the Edmonton Police Canine Unit on Christmas Day is getting a lot of attention.

The Dec. 25 Facebook post detailed an arrest made by police service dog Bender the night before.

It said a “naked last minute shopper” broke into a Home Depot, stole power tools and ran away when he saw police, but Bender “was able to catch the naked last minute shopper and arrest him.”

“They are weapons and they are very dangerous,” said Tom Engel, describing police service dogs. Engel is chair of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association Policing Committee.

“They cause grievous bodily harm — permanently disabling injuries — and they’re terrifying.”

The post sparked a lot of criticism online given the man’s state and the extreme cold.

The post was later deleted.

Weird thing to brag about. A naked unarmed person acting strangely in extreme cold weather deserves some benefit of doubt. Especially from a force that brags about "taking it upon themselves" to rescue people from the cold. pic.twitter.com/VTyoUpXx07 — Ubaka Ogbogu (@UbakaOgbogu) December 28, 2021

Engel called this a case of excessive force by the canine unit and said there needs to be consequences for those responsible for presenting the details on social media.

if you needed another reason to defund the police… this sounds like a person who is clearly having a mental health crisis, and instead of offering care or support, EPS decided to release a dog that has been trained to be a weapon. defund the edmonton police service. #yegcc pic.twitter.com/gGPPK2KMGx — Batul Gulamhusein (@batulgulamhus) December 27, 2021

“They’re mocking this individual,” Engel said. “It has no place in policing. It has no it has no place in the culture of policing.”

“Whoever is responsible for that should be fired.”

In a statement, the Edmonton Police Service reiterated the fact that the post has been removed and went on to say:

“The post was inappropriate and does not reflect the empathetic approach that our service strives to achieve within our community on a daily basis.”

An EPS spokesperson told Global News the situation is being reviewed.

“It requires accountability,” Engel said.

“It requires the disciplinary process, the formal disciplinary process, be engaged and requires transparency.”

