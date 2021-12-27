Menu

Canada

Koivunen powers Finland past Austria 7-1 at world junior hockey championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2021 6:06 pm
Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Finland’s Ville Koivunen (24) scores a goal on Austria’s goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz (30) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Finland’s Ville Koivunen (24) scores a goal on Austria’s goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz (30) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechia

In Red Deer, Alta., Russia took on Switzerland and Sweden faced Slovakia.

