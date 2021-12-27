Koivunen powers Finland past Austria 7-1 at world junior hockey championship

Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.
Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.
Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.
Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.
Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechia
In Red Deer, Alta., Russia took on Switzerland and Sweden faced Slovakia.
