Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
December 18 2021 1:13pm
00:24

Connor Bedard happy to fill any role with Team Canada at world juniors

WATCH: As Canada tries to improve on last year’s silver medal, Connor Bedard is willing to adapt to any role he is asked to fill in the tournament.

Advertisement

Video Home