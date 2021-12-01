Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
December 1 2021 1:15pm
00:48

Connor Bedard invited to Team Canada’s world junior selection camp

WATCH: Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard and head coach John Paddock react to Bedard being added to Team Canada’s world junior selection camp.

