Crime

Fire rips through large home in Lethbridge County on Boxing Day

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 7:40 pm
Lethbridge-country-coaldale-and-district-fire-depatment-global-news View image in full screen
A fire at a large residential structure in Lethbridge County on Dec. 26, 2021. Courtesy: Gord Cowan

A large fire on Boxing Day kept fire crews busy for quite some time in Lethbridge County.

Coaldale and District Emergency Services (CDES) posted to its Facebook page Sunday morning saying its crews were tackling a “large residential structure fire” around 10:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

An extreme cold warning that blankets all of Alberta caused challenges in the fire fight according to CDES.

Picture Butte Emergency Services along with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services provided mutual aid assistance.

As of 4:30 p.m. CDES said “all crews” had returned to halls.

More to come…

Highway 3 tagLethbridge County tagLethbridge Fire and Emergency Services tagBoxing Day Fire tagCoaldale and Distract Emergency Services tagLethbridge County fire tagPicture Butte Emergency Services tagRange Road 210 tag

