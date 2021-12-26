Fire rips through large home in Lethbridge County on Boxing Day

A large fire on Boxing Day kept fire crews busy for quite some time in Lethbridge County.
Coaldale and District Emergency Services (CDES) posted to its Facebook page Sunday morning saying its crews were tackling a “large residential structure fire” around 10:30 a.m.
An extreme cold warning that blankets all of Alberta caused challenges in the fire fight according to CDES.
Picture Butte Emergency Services along with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services provided mutual aid assistance.
As of 4:30 p.m. CDES said “all crews” had returned to halls.
